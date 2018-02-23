What the world needs now is not teachers with guns

Last night, thanks to a post by beautiful G over at Bone & Silver, I sat still for eleven minutes and watched outstanding young person Emma Gonzalez give that speech in response to the shooting tragedy at her high school in Florida. I had Mr 17 watch it with me. For eleven minutes, we were two insignificant people on the other side of the world who were transfixed, unable to even draw breath or move, watching this young woman passionately articulate the arguments that (hopefully) every one of us is thinking. And as the lay person I am, with three weeks experience of America, I have no solutions. There has been a lot of talk about what Australia did after the last mass shooting here, but can we even compare the two? I’m not sure.
Here’s what I do know for sure. You absolutely 100% without a doubt will not solve this problem by arming teachers.
President Trump – have you seen Freedom Writers? Do you think it would have been helpful for Ms Erin Gruwell to be packing heat? Do you know that teachers pay for most resources out of their own pocket because there is no money? Do you know that students go to school starving and when a teacher finds out, they buy them food or do a collection, using their own money and supplies? Do you know that schools are holding fundraisers and selling raffle tickets because governments don’t provide public schools with enough money for…anything? Do you know that teachers lay awake at night agonising over whether or not they made a difference that day? Do you know that not all teachers, just like society, are mentally stable? Do you know what it’s like to be told to “fuck off ” by a 14 year old boy during period 6 on a Friday afternoon? Do you know how many things teachers deal with daily? How many elements there are in the curriculum that must be covered in one year, by each subject? How many other things schools are left in charge of, like diet control, exercise, sex ed, driving lessons, mental health, and vaccinations? Do you know what a mental load carrying a gun to school would be? And where should the teacher conceal it? On their hip? Shoulder? Boot? Do you know what would happen if someone entered the room with a gun and shot the teacher first? Or not at all and that teacher had to live the rest of their lives knowing they had a gun and still didn’t save their room full of kids? Please…let teachers teach. Teachers protect kids every way they know how but they cannot be used as armed security.
Every day I laugh at something else that has been shunted to schools and teachers. But this…this is no laughing matter. This is truly, truly frightening.
As I sat there last night, tears in my eyes watching Emma Gonzalez deliver her powerful words, I felt hopeful. I felt hopeful.
Agreed!!! While I understand the perspective of those who want to arm our teachers, I worked at an inner-city high school for four years (in America) and I know WITHOUT A DOUBT, that if that ever really ends up happening, kids will find ways to access those guns and use them – whether on campus or not. I’ve had many students who are gang-affiliated and who have mental instabilities due to severe childhood trauma.
P.S. I LOVE ERIN GRUWELL’S FREEDOM WRITERS! The movie melts my heart, and the book is hard to read through – very emotional – so I haven’t ever finished the whole thing.
Wow that must have been really tough. I’d love to pick your brains about how to engage kids like that! She is a wonderful teacher, isn’t she? So inspiring. Thanks for your thoughts!
Bless you for feeling that ❤🙏🏼❤
A most amazing blog seen in recent times..loved it..❤❤..keep Rocking😘
Thank you 🙂
I am a 2nd amendment advocate and I couldn’t agree more. I believe it is ludicrous that Disneyland and malls across the country have better security than our schools… BUT I do not believe that teachers should be expected to carry this burden. As you say, they have enough on their shoulders. Let professional security handle it. It’s a much better use of resources than some of the things that our tax dollars pay for. Thanks for posting this. Always happy to find common ground in a heavily divided world.
Wow thank you for offering your perspective. I found it interesting that the armed security guard at the school stayed outside (probably frozen with fear?) and he DID have a gun and was trained to use it, yet the President still thinks teachers would be capable of “shooting the bad guy”. Thanks for taking the time to read and comment, much appreciated.
Yes that’s why any security would need to be professionals. Security guards, in my opinion, have enough screening and training for the job. I think you’re absolutely right
