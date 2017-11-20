On your first heartbreak

To my beautiful boy,

I don’t really know where to begin, except to say I am here. For everything. I know about this stuff. I know you don’t want me to bring it up, or mention it, or dance around it. You just want it not to be there. To disappear. To not have occurred. And I know about that stuff, too. The next few weeks are going to be so hard. You have been each other’s worlds and then, just like that, you’re strangers. You will still see each other every day. Friendly, shaky hellos. Timid stares. Not knowing where you fit now you have emerged from the bubble you were gloriously cocooned in for such a long time. The thing that people tell you when you’re young, and that you never believe, is that ‘this too, shall pass”. You will look back fondly, years from now, and remember that girl you went out with in high school, and she will be just that, a memory. Not a painful memory, or a sad memory, just a memory.

I know you don’t want relationship advice from me. Lord knows that’s one area where I haven’t earned my role model badge. But I can tell you what I wish I’d known at your age about relationships, the things I wish I carried with me in my heart and soul, the things it’s taken me a lifetime to learn:

Love is the craziest emotion you will ever feel. The initial craziness of it does fade but then it turns into something even better.

When someone shows you who they are, believe them. Don’t waste your time. You’re worth more.

You are beautiful, inside and out.

The things that are unique about you are what make you shine – you are the best type of quirky, super intelligent, don’t follow the trends, and are so talented.

Nobody should ever try to dull your sparkle, they should want you to shine as bright as you can

Everyone is pretty much an asshole till they’re 25 and their brain stops developing. And then most people just continue being assholes after that. You will need to be discerning. Sometimes the asshole filter breaks. That’s what we call “life experience”.

It’s okay to make mistakes BUT you don’t have to choose to stay with someone who cheats on you (unless you are married and then maybe it’s super complicated) or lies to you

Be honest – with yourself and the other person

Always be kind, even when the other person is clearly being an asshole

Don’t settle – You deserve a person who respects you, treats you kindly, and makes you feel secure

You’re never trapped, and you should never feel like you are

You should always have each other’s backs

Trust goes both ways and your instinct is pretty good, so you should also trust that

If it feels like it’s too hard, it probably is

The way they treat other people, especially waiters, is a good sign of who they are

When you break up, it hurts for a while, but things WILL get better, easier, and you will start to feel like your old self again – this too, shall pass.

I am always here. Always. And I promise to try really hard not to give you my opinion. I’ll just listen. Maybe. Okay I can’t promise anything.

I love you more than anything in the entire world.

To the moon and back.

Mum x

