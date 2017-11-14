How do you do friendship?

I have never felt as though I “fitted” anywhere. When I was younger, alcohol and four day weekends convinced me that I had a “tribe”. Then I had my son and my tribe dispersed. I don’t blame them. Nobody knows what to do with a baby when you’ve only just emerged from your teen years. I certainly didn’t. Surprisingly, a few people I thought for sure would run a mile actually hung on a little tighter. I lost one of those beautiful friends to that miserable bastard brain cancer when I was 23 and the other ones are still firmly planted in the roots of my life. The original tribe? Although some of them are still around, it has never been anywhere near the same. Not for me anyway.

I also have a tendency to isolate myself because of anxiety. I find friendships hard to maintain because I am so analytical. Since I gave up drinking altogether, I have found it even harder to maintain the “old” friendships, even ones that weren’t solely based on nights out or boozy lunches. When you go through a major life change, people can find it really hard to accept. Especially when it’s sobriety. My sobriety inadvertently held a mirror up to many. Many of my friends suddenly thought I was boring, or up myself (that means snobby if you’re not familiar with the gloriously bogan phrase “up yourself”).

I guess friendship is something I have struggled with my whole life and it all comes down to that old square peg/round hole analogy. That, and I just don’t want a friendship that seems like hard work. Who has the time? I have had life shattering friendship break ups but I look back now and I think mostly it has worked out for the best.

A few years ago, when I got sober, I had gone through pretty dramatic friendship changes in the months leading up, and I realised I had to make new friends. I tried, and I sort of did, but what I realised is most people form unshakable bonds as children or teens. There is something unequivocally passionate about the friendships you make when you’re little…if you’re lucky enough. And no new person can ever really penetrate the walls of a friendship group created before the brains of it’s members had stopped growing. It’s just a fact. Newbies don’t measure up (unless you are lucky enough to be brought into a group of misfits who have somehow found each other in this crazy world…no wait…that’s every eighties teen movie).

This had never been more apparent to me than when I moved to a small country town. People don’t even acknowledge you if they don’t know you. You have to prove yourself, assure them that you’re not there to cause trouble. It’s actually soul destroying to be isolated by people you don’t even know, who don’t really want to get to know you because they’re “not looking to expand the social circle right now” (actual quote from bonafide small town F-wit).

I’m not alone when I say that the older I get, the less friends I have. I can actually count them on one hand now. I have a mental checklist of people I like to catch up with and I’m grateful that it’s a small list because my memory is terrible. I guess you could say I’ve created my own tiny collection of individual misfits, and I treasure them with every inch of available space left in my heart (and memory). I make an effort to cherish the few friends I have, and they are absolutely wonderful, but I still always have this niggling feeling of distance. Is this self-protection? I’m not sure. Maybe?

If I had been married in my twenties, I wouldn’t be friends now with the person I would have had as my bridesmaid. When I ask myself who I would choose now, I think I’d say “nobody”.

So, how do you do friendship? Can you count yours on one hand? Or do you have a gloriously big group?

