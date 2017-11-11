I don’t think I’ve ever told you what I’m about to tell you.

I swear like a sailor.

I know. It’s so unintelligent of me. Like sarcasm, swearing is allegedly an inferior form of communication. But I’m an expert at both so where does that leave me? On this blog, I have made a point not to swear, to use my other vocabulary. You know, the high brow word-smithery that you’re used to.

Tonight I am going to make an exception as I reveal another little piece of myself…I hate other people’s fuckwittery. I absolutely cannot stand it when people have zero idea of common human decency. There are rules that come with being a respectable member of society. They’re not difficult to follow, yet many people don’t seem to know them. Rules like:

Walk to the left

Replace the toilet paper

Don’t speak over others

Wait your turn i.e when you are at the back of the check-out queue and a new check-out opens and the person says “next please”, YOU ARE NOT NEXT. The person who is second in line is next. The person who is last in line might be closest but they are most definitely not next.

Use your manners / don’t be rude

You might like your music but the neighbours probably don’t, so keep it low

If you are planning a party, tell your neighbours in advance so they can go elsewhere

Rules like these seem like fairly no-brainer type ways of existing.

My neighbours are struggling with the last two dot points.

No, neighbour number 1, I do not enjoy your hard core trance tracks mixed with random 90s hits by Sir Mix A Lot.

But most of all…MOST OF ALL…neighbour number 2, I do not agree with this party you are currently throwing. There are mullets and Southern Cross flags and I’m not sure if you’re being funny or scary. When I saw you setting up the marquee earlier, my anxiety started growing. I knew what was coming and yet no note has appeared in the letter box this week giving me a gentle heads up. No quiet word has been had about having a few Rednecks around on Satdee to tie one on. No invitation appeared in my inbox in what would have at least been a feigned attempt to include me in the hopes of softening the blow ahead. You see, dear neighbours, this is the ultimate in fuckwittery. You’re pretending I don’t exist. You actually just don’t care. You will stay up till 4am Yahooing and swearing (it’s only offensive when someone else does it) and smoking and drinking and whatever else it is you do in that seedy little shed down the back. And just when you are finally winding down, I (having had no sleep because of you) will be forced to start my day because toddler.

Tomorrow, Dear Neighbour, I am looking forward to mowing my fucking lawn.

Advertisements