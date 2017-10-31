Signs and road blocks

Erm. I see that my last few posts have been car related and, honestly, I have not meant that. What is it with me and cars lately? Perhaps cars metaphorically represent my life in many funny ways?

Driving home from the school pick up, I felt like a coffee. I ask my Number One Son if he would like a chai latte. He said he would like a chai latte yes please. Having pulled into the servo for petrol, I noticed that, being the type of servo that just does coffees from a machine, they would not have a chai latte. Ho hum. Off to the servo next door with the cafe. Obtain said petrol. Almost unstrap cranky toddler from seat but decided to check if they were still making coffees. Nope. Coffee machine off. WTF IT IS 2:30 IN THE AFTERNOON. Thank goodness I did not unstrap the tiny menace as she refuses to go back into her seat unless I have a sufficient bribe. Off to the nearest McDonalds, which was about five minutes down the road but out of our way. Would you believe, as I went to pull into the entrance, they were putting a sign across that said “Closed – filming in progress”. Ummmm. What. The. Actual? Ten minutes later I pulled up to a general store that I know do coffees. Sure of my decision, I did unstrap the tiny menace from her chair, gleefully sailing through the door, only to be greeted by…a perfectly clean coffee machine. Yep. It was off. I then had to find something small but sufficient to coax Miss Independent back into the car. Thankfully, she chose something pretty random and healthy from the baby food aisle, which made her very happy and, lucky for me, happy to be re-strapped. Three stops and three shops later, I still had no coffee.

I started thinking…is this a sign? A sign that I should not have this coffee? And then…I kid you not…I drove past a factory that said “Signs”! I took this as a sign that I should not have the coffee and came home to have a huge cup of tea. A huge cup of tea that will not impact my sugar level or rob me blind of $4.50 or give me heart palpitations.

I am always hoping for signs but feel like I never get them when I am really looking.

What’s the best sign you’ve ever received?

Advertisements