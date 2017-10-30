I am a terrible passenger! I have generalised anxiety disorder, which basically means I want to control EVERYTHING. One thing we definitely cannot control is someone else’s driving. I HATE being a passenger. I am constantly pumping my imaginary brake, squealing, tisking, and screaming out “OH MY GOD”. Yes. I am the most dramatic back seat driver you will ever encounter. I like to drive. From time to time, I force myself to be the passenger to try to overcome this incessant fear. I am perfectly fine with certain drivers, although most of the time I have to stare sideways out of the window so I can’t see what’s coming. I absolutely can’t stand late brakers and chronic overtakers. I haven’t caught a taxi in years. I hate bus trips. I am semi okay on trains, unless I feel they are unnecessarily breaking the sound barrier. Are you seeing a pattern?

I do quite a bit of travelling back and forth across this wide brown land of ours. I actually kind of sort of live on two sides of the country (yes this is VERY difficult). So with flying, I have had to really give up a lot of fear around that. I still have to breathe deeply during take off, turbulence and landing, but I have a toddler with me at all times so I can’t show her any fear. I just get on with it because once you are on a plane, there is no escape. And that is an entirely different set of fears.

Years ago I drove around Phuket for two weeks on the back of a motor bike and I didn’t feel any fear about that at all. I think I must’ve been in fearless holiday mode thanks to all day Singhas!

I am now facing the prospect of teaching my son to drive and it TERRIFIES me. I think I will just outsource that to the instructor with the real imaginary brake. Seems less dramatic.

So, what type of passenger are you? A control freak like me or do you just go with the flow? And if you used to be a control freak like me, how did you let it go?

