I am a terrible passenger! I have generalised anxiety disorder, which basically means I want to control EVERYTHING. One thing we definitely cannot control is someone else’s driving. I HATE being a passenger. I am constantly pumping my imaginary brake, squealing, tisking, and screaming out “OH MY GOD”. Yes. I am the most dramatic back seat driver you will ever encounter. I like to drive. From time to time, I force myself to be the passenger to try to overcome this incessant fear. I am perfectly fine with certain drivers, although most of the time I have to stare sideways out of the window so I can’t see what’s coming. I absolutely can’t stand late brakers and chronic overtakers. I haven’t caught a taxi in years. I hate bus trips. I am semi okay on trains, unless I feel they are unnecessarily breaking the sound barrier. Are you seeing a pattern?
I do quite a bit of travelling back and forth across this wide brown land of ours. I actually kind of sort of live on two sides of the country (yes this is VERY difficult). So with flying, I have had to really give up a lot of fear around that. I still have to breathe deeply during take off, turbulence and landing, but I have a toddler with me at all times so I can’t show her any fear. I just get on with it because once you are on a plane, there is no escape. And that is an entirely different set of fears.
Years ago I drove around Phuket for two weeks on the back of a motor bike and I didn’t feel any fear about that at all. I think I must’ve been in fearless holiday mode thanks to all day Singhas!
I am now facing the prospect of teaching my son to drive and it TERRIFIES me. I think I will just outsource that to the instructor with the real imaginary brake. Seems less dramatic.
So, what type of passenger are you? A control freak like me or do you just go with the flow? And if you used to be a control freak like me, how did you let it go?
A word of advice is to get your son professional driving lessons and sit in on one or two so you use the same language! I did this with both my children and it did help. I’m an absolute control freak too and really don’t enjoy being a passenger except for a few trusted drivers.
GREAT IDEA! Thank you so much. I love this community we have here! I would not have thought to do that 🙂
I am a terrible passenger too! So much so, my husband usually now insists on me driving as he can’t bare my constant imaginary breaking, and clutching to the door, or squealing! Just like you, it all comes down to control for me. Wishing your son lots of luck on the roads!
It is so not worth the argument for my partner to drive. I can’t stand it! Thanks for the luck!
