I had finally lulled my little one to sleep for the evening when I heard the bang. More like a dull thud really. Being an anxious person, I imagined someone had been hit by a car on my street. I raced outside but could only see brake lights soaring off up the road. My vision is not the best, especially at night, so I didn’t see the type of car. It all happened so quickly. My neighbour raced out in her undies. She said the car must have been flying because she heard the bang and looked out straight away but the car was already gone. On the ground lay a car mirror, in pieces. Phew, I thought. Nobody injured, no animals dead, just a car mirror. On closer inspection, the neighbour’s car had been completely side swiped. The white paint of the offending vehicle glowing against the dark grey of the innocent car. I went to tell the other neighbour. I hated being the bearer of bad news. I mean, it’s not the end of world but there is something about a drive off that makes me feel…icky. This arsehole slammed into the side of someone’s car and just kept friggin driving. Must’ve been drunk, I thought. Absolutely no way you could side swipe a car on a straight road unless you were drunk, or texting? Either way, this person was not paying attention, lost control of their car, took out someone else’s property…and kept driving.

Meanwhile, from up on my high horse, I thought about how I would NEVER do that. I would never leave the scene of an accident, even if there was nobody there to witness. I would always leave a note on a car that I hit in a car park. I’d never try to cover myself by simply disappearing from the scene.

I would never pretend something didn’t happen.

And then my bloody conscience kicks in.

Oh but you have, my dear. Of course you have. You have pretended a lot of things didn’t happen, while making a big deal about things that didn’t matter. You have deflected and dodged. You have avoided. You have run without looking back but you have also slipped away quietly. You have side swiped on many occasions and not waited around to see the wreckage left.

I might have been sober for three years but it takes a long damn time to clean up the emotional wreckage of the past. Not all of it belongs to me. I don’t remember the whereabouts of most of it. I still seem quite capable of causing it.

My son and I have a saying that always makes us laugh, “Check yourself before you wreck yourself”. We always say it in jest but my god, how poignant it is to life.

My psychologist tells me that we do not have to articulate our thoughts (especially if they relate to others) and that we should not bring up issues in a moment of anger. We should take a minute, think about it, and come back to it.

Check yourself.

