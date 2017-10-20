Long term relationships ?

Are you in a long term relationship? Have you ever been? Would you like to be? I am fascinated by other people’s relationships, not in a gossipy kind of way, but because I like to know what makes people tick. What makes them a successful partner? What makes them a douchey partner? What makes someone put up with a douchey partner? The reason I like to know what makes people tick is because I am fairly mediocre at relationships. I’m almost forty. I have never been married. I am unlikely to ever be. A girlfriend once said to me that if I’m looking for that Hollywood gushy stuff, I’m never going to get it. Relationships just aren’t like that, she said. My heart sank at the realisation that Richard Gere was never coming to rescue me in his limo. Everyone wants their Cinderella moment, right?

All I’ve ever found is that relationships are bloody hard work, which I’m guessing means I’m bloody hard work? My partner would probably agree. He is a good man and a wonderful father but we have so many fundamental differences, the “we” feels impossible at times. I think society has moved beyond “staying for the kids”, but you have to try for them. Everything in modern society is so disposable, have we lost the ability to persevere? When you have parents on their third or fourth marriages, does it scare you away from relationships or does it throw you into monogamy with a vengeance?

In a recent interview, singer Pink! had this to say about her relationship with her husband:

“There are moments where I look at [Hart] and he is the most thoughtful, logical, constant … he’s like a rock. He’s a good man. He’s a good dad. He’s just the kind of dad I thought he’d be and then some. And then I’ll look at him and go: I’ve never liked you. There’s nothing I like about you. We have nothing in common. I don’t like any of the shit you like. I don’t ever wanna see you again. Then two weeks later I’m like, things are going so good, you guys. Then you’ll go through times when you haven’t had sex in a year. Is this bed death? Is this the end of it? Do I want him? Does he want me?” She takes a breath. “Monogamy is work! But you do the work and it’s good again.”

This.

This speaks to me so clearly. Because in a world where, for whatever reason, we are still being fed the fairytale, through film, song, television, even Young Adult fiction, it’s refreshing when celebrities (love them or hate them) come out and say, you know what, I struggle too. It’s refreshing when anyone comes out and says, I struggle too.

There are so many things we could help each other with, but we stay silent for fear that we will be judged, or misunderstood. We still like to create the illusion of perfection. How many times have you judged a friend for the decisions they make in relationships? We judge if someone cheats, we judge if they decide to stay. We support our friend when they complain incessantly about their partner, only to have them continue on in the relationship day in day out and then we feel annoyed. Sometimes nothing we say can change a person’s mind about who they are with, so we cut ties or distance ourselves for our own sanity. I have been cheated on and had my best friend abandon me because I chose to stay. She said she couldn’t be my friend after that. It was like a kick in the teeth during an already difficult time. I get it, her values didn’t match up with mine. She didn’t want drama. She couldn’t see my reasons to stay. Relationships can be complicated and messy and all-encompassing…friendships too.

Then there are those friendships you have that are just…easy. They just are. It seems like no work is required but you are always working on it just by simply cultivating it.

It seems as though relationships are either hard work or works in progress. I guess it’s the ones we choose to fertilise that make the difference, either way.

