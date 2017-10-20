Long term relationships ?

Are you in a long term relationship? Have you ever been? Would you like to be? I am fascinated by other people’s relationships, not in a gossipy kind of way, but because I like to know what makes people tick. What makes them a successful partner? What makes them a douchey partner? What makes someone put up with a douchey partner? The reason I like to know what makes people tick is because I am fairly mediocre at relationships. I’m almost forty. I have never been married. I am unlikely to ever be. A girlfriend once said to me that if I’m looking for that Hollywood gushy stuff, I’m never going to get it. Relationships just aren’t like that, she said. My heart sank at the realisation that Richard Gere was never coming to rescue me in his limo. Everyone wants their Cinderella moment, right?
All I’ve ever found is that relationships are bloody hard work, which I’m guessing means I’m bloody hard work? My partner would probably agree. He is a good man and a wonderful father but we have so many fundamental differences, the “we” feels impossible at times. I think society has moved beyond “staying for the kids”, but you have to try for them. Everything in modern society is so disposable, have we lost the ability to persevere? When you have parents on their third or fourth marriages, does it scare you away from relationships or does it throw you into monogamy with a vengeance?
In a recent interview, singer Pink! had this to say about her relationship with her husband:
“There are moments where I look at [Hart] and he is the most thoughtful, logical, constant … he’s like a rock. He’s a good man. He’s a good dad. He’s just the kind of dad I thought he’d be and then some. And then I’ll look at him and go: I’ve never liked you. There’s nothing I like about you. We have nothing in common. I don’t like any of the shit you like. I don’t ever wanna see you again. Then two weeks later I’m like, things are going so good, you guys. Then you’ll go through times when you haven’t had sex in a year. Is this bed death? Is this the end of it? Do I want him? Does he want me?” She takes a breath. “Monogamy is work! But you do the work and it’s good again.”
This.
This speaks to me so clearly. Because in a world where, for whatever reason, we are still being fed the fairytale, through film, song, television, even Young Adult fiction, it’s refreshing when celebrities (love them or hate them) come out and say, you know what, I struggle too. It’s refreshing when anyone comes out and says, I struggle too.
There are so many things we could help each other with, but we stay silent for fear that we will be judged, or misunderstood. We still like to create the illusion of perfection. How many times have you judged a friend for the decisions they make in relationships? We judge if someone cheats, we judge if they decide to stay. We support our friend when they complain incessantly about their partner, only to have them continue on in the relationship day in day out and then we feel annoyed. Sometimes nothing we say can change a person’s mind about who they are with, so we cut ties or distance ourselves for our own sanity. I have been cheated on and had my best friend abandon me because I chose to stay. She said she couldn’t be my friend after that. It was like a kick in the teeth during an already difficult time. I get it, her values didn’t match up with mine. She didn’t want drama. She couldn’t see my reasons to stay. Relationships can be complicated and messy and all-encompassing…friendships too.
Then there are those friendships you have that are just…easy. They just are. It seems like no work is required but you are always working on it just by simply cultivating it.
It seems as though relationships are either hard work or works in progress. I guess it’s the ones we choose to fertilise that make the difference, either way.
22 thoughts on “Long term relationships ?”
My best friend and I have been now friends for 20 years. We met in the beginning of our sophomore year in high school. When I think back, we’ve had tons of ups and downs at what we would both now say was petty stuff. Now though that we are in our mid-thirties, we finally have this great understanding of each other’s lives, and what it means to us to be a best friend. We have definitely matured that’s for sure! It’s funny, sometimes we will carry on the same conversation through texting over 3 days because we often take forever to answer each other just because life is busy. The thing is though, we both just laugh about it. I guess my point is that in any long term relationship, I think people have to be able to grow and mature together. I think it’s a hard question to answer when people ask you, or tell you to ask yourself, am I just settling because I want the comfort of a relationship? How do you know that for sure? Live and learn I suppose!
So true! Live and learn! I’m finding the older I am getting, the less friends I have because it takes so long to get to know someone, and it takes about six months to figure out if they’e crazy ha ha. Then you have to back peddle so fast! Seriously though, thank you for your comment, sounds like you and your bestie have worked out how to grow together 🙂
I have been married twice and I left both marriages. The first, well, I couldn’t take the fact that I worked full time and went to school full time while he sat at home all day. The second one cheated, we went to counseling, he cheated the very next week, so out the door he went. I told my man that I’m not easy to live with and sometimes not even easy to get along with and he laughed and said “Neither am I!” So we fight and we don’t talk for a few days every once in a while (he’s not here at the moment), but it works because we want it to.
Sounds completely normal! Thanks Julie! And I’m sorry you were cheated on. It’s a shitty feeling x
Yeah but glad it happened when my son was a baby. He’s never known different other than me by myself.
I’ve Never been good at relationships, I’m usually the rebound or fill in girl. The girl that ‘Will do for now’. So I say Bollocks to that I don’t need it. Better of on my Own ta very much’.
You go girl!
Thank you. ☺⚘
In my somewhat varied experience of relationships, warts and all means exactly that. The secret is to make the good moments more often than the bad, but relationships by their nature will always be a balancing act, But ignore me I’m just an old cynic lol
Ah Malkie I reckon you would have some brilliant relationship advice x
I’m missing my vocation, I should have been a Marriage Guidance Counsellor, there would be fewer divorces but the homicide rate would double lol
🙃
Well you of all people know how tactful I can be …..erm not lol
That’s what we love about you!
I struggle. I’m 40 and have been married and divorced, twice. I never choose the “right” people. And although I think I want it, my actions were not saying that I did. I have someone in my life now who called me on my bullshit. I think it’s part of the reason I fell in love with him. It’s refreshing and it’s real. And it’s hard work.
Oh mine calls me on my BS that’s for sure! It is good to have someone who knows you 🙂
I’ve been married 22 years, and I have to say, I’m happier and more content with my relationship now than I ever have been. For me, it is important that I have my life, he has his life, and we have our life together. We were both sober when we met (and still are),so we share that common language.
We’ve had miserable years when neither of us was really ‘working a program.’ After his affair, the one thing that mattered was that he truly wanted to stay in the marriage and was willing to work for it. We both got new sponsors and worked through the steps (again). We went to marriage counseling. We had radically different upbringings and were able to uncover our assumptions and ‘interpretations’ of the other’s behavior.
It ain’t all roses. We get crabby, our kids are difficult, and we’re human. Today, we are a team, two individuals working together. I must continue to cultivate my own friendships and continue to grow, and we get to share our separate lives with each other.
Wow! You are so strong to work through the affair. I’ve been listening to some interesting podcast episodes by a therapist called Esther Perel –
https://www.estherperel.com/blog
I find it all fascinating.
I think it would be wonderful to be sober together. I got sober after I met my partner, and he still drinks, so it’s a bit tricky.
Thank you for such a thoughtful comment x
Thank you for sharing.I think sometimes we get caught up in our fantasy worlds that we forget that any relationship is going to be work. And both parties have to put in the work for a successful relationship.
I like how you used P!NK as a reference! I love her!
How great is Pink? So sassy. Agree BOTH parties must be willing to work x
Great piece! The author sounds like my twin in another reality. I enjoyed the portion about Pink. Sounds like she is in a REAL, ADULT relationship. My new approach to dating, relationships, and love is “stop going after what I want, and go after who I need.” Yet, there are lots of women that allow me to forget that very easily. In any case, if I keep writing in the comments, I’ll have a blog post right here. PEACE!
I think you can have a combination of what you need and want 🙂 Thanks for commenting!
