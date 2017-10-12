When you become a parent, it is easy to forget about your goals. I have spent two years pretty much just trying to make it through each day. Every day seems like a roller-coaster of emotions, in part because of post-partum anxiety and depression but also because of the emotions that come with letting go of your old life. I was a person once. A woman, actually. I painted my nails and had my hair done every so often. I slept for nine hours a night. I read books. I travelled with my older son. I went shopping for hours on end, coffee in hand…strolling. I went to the gym. I took long showers. I went to recovery meetings sometimes. I swam in the ocean. I wore white without fear.

I think I am slowly clawing back a few bits of my old self. Definitely not the nails or the hair or the wearing white or the sleep or the strolling. But I’m peeking through. I have a new sense of joy now that I didn’t know I was missing. A little ray of sunshine.

With parenting comes great responsibility. I have always felt crushed by the overwhelming love I have for my kids. It’s something I can’t fathom. It’s like a curse, to love someone so much that you never want anything bad to happen to them while knowing that’s not possible. I’ve written before about seeking the flat line. How boring life would be without ups and downs, I guess. But how safe. How cloud swimmingly fluffy and safe that would be.

One thing that is important, in this responsibility of parenting, is that your kids see that you are happy in your job, or happy as a stay at home parent, whichever you choose. I remember my dad being miserable in his line of work, which had an effect on our family. He found a new goal and he went for it, completely changing careers.

I think as women, we sometimes take on ALL the responsibility of child rearing and we forget about the goals we had. The sense of responsibility and guilt in returning to work or following our passion (or both, if they’re the same thing) is enormous but I think it is important for our kids to see us achieving things, just as we hope they do.

My issue is with the double standards. Yes, they still exist. Women stay home, men return to work. I feel as though after children men are still allowed to chase their dreams, set goals, reach for the stars, work more than before. I wonder if it’s a form of escapism. And then I wonder about the narrative that men have been fed their whole lives, the one about being the “bread winners”. I see men are driven by their own overwhelming sense of responsibility, as the “providers”. I wish that we could have a balance, that we could erase these stories of gender expectation.

My dad had goals and he fulfilled them. Is it okay for me to do the same?

