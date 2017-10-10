Drawing the line

When I was drinking, I disappointed people. I know this. I disappointed people by not turning up, or turning up drunk, or starting out great and ending up messy, or by turning up hung over and not being fully present anyway. I would never have said that I was “a drunk”. I never thought I acted drunk. I thought I was funny, and fun. I mostly drank at home or in the homes of friends, which is okay…right? Drinking with families is wholesome. Surely?
I have been sober for just over three years. It’s only now that my son can make little jokes about things I did that I never imagined he noticed. Like the time I tried to wrestle him at a backyard BBQ. Hilarious? I thought so. I thought I was being “fun”. He remembers that as the day he decided he was never going to drink. Can you imagine that? In a moment that I thought was so funny, he was making a silent decision to never touch alcohol. He never wanted to be that type of “fun”.
We walked past a bottle shop a few days ago. “God I miss being dragged into those!” he said sarcastically, rolling his eyes. I never knew that just walking in and out of a shop for five minutes every few days could leave a lasting memory. But I guess it would, wouldn’t it? I remember when I was four, my mum and I would walk through a big field to get to play group. She would buy me a finger bun with pink icing. One day I ate it at play group while five sets of eyes stared me down in the reading corner. I remember that. From when I was four. Of course he remembers buying wine every second day. I was subconsciously disappointing him with all of that. It rips my heart out now, how much we normalise our alcohol abuse in this country. I wasn’t the only parent in the bottle shop. I’ve seen people let their kids carry their wine out the door. I’ve seen a cashier tell a man he couldn’t let his daughter do that. I fell short of letting my kid carry the wine. How terrible, I thought. I’d never do that. Because I didn’t live on the street and drink straight from the brown paper bag, or let my kid carry wine out of the store, I thought I was so different. Recovery programs will tell you it’s the “yets” you need to watch for. Those things have not happened to me…yet.
When I decided to never drink again, I was sick of disappointing people, especially myself. I am far from perfect. I realise you can’t please all of the people, all of the time. I’m mostly concerned with showing up for my kids and being “present”, even when we can’t physically be together. Well, except for the little one of course, she’s my velcro baby. She literally doesn’t know what “not together” even means. Luckily, she never has and never will know me with a wine in my hand.
I have lost a few friendships along the way because of disagreements fueled by wine. In sobriety I have let those dwindling friendships be. I haven’t felt the need to reignite flames that could so easily be extinguished over trivial things.
I have one close relationship in my life where the other person never “shows up” for me but I keep standing there flagging it down, waving frantically for attention.
What I want to know is, when someone you love disappoints you…where do you draw the line?
16 thoughts on “Drawing the line”
You should be proud of yourself now.
Thank You 🙂
On Sunday, my Los Angeles Rams weren’t on TV so off to the sports bar I went. Sundays I am usually in a sports bar for a few hours, with friends, watching their games, then back to the house to see mine with the wife. But this time, an all-day event. And, I had a ride in and a ride out so my usual self-imposed limits were cast aside.
I regretted that.
I regretted that during the occasion, when I could feel my usual loquacity turn into garrulousness, even as it was happening. I could feel it in my heavier footfalls out to my friend’s ride; I could feel it as I fought off dozing during dinner. I could definitely feel it on work on Monday.
Not that long ago, that was me, enjoying the heck out of Sundays like that whenever possible. Now, it’s the one I *had* to do. I wish I hadn’t.
I guess this is one part confession and two parts gratitude. I’m thankful for your posts on the matter, because I can feel the changes coming within me, very subtly, and I appreciate reading about your journey, so much further along the road than mine in this regard. 🙂
I think that you have a level of self-awareness that I may not have had until I stopped drinking altogether. I think the occasional Sunday is perfectly fine 🙂
Thank you for sharing such an honest and raw story. That is such a difficult question to answer…part of me says we should let painful people go, but I’m not great at giving up on people. However, when it starts to hurt more than it brings joy, it might be time to move on…I wish you peace in that situation 🙂
I am terrible at quitting people. Great at quitting alcohol and carbs! What’s that about??? Thank you so much for this 🙂
I, too, am a recovered alcoholic. To this day, 18 years since I had my last drink, my daughter will still remind me of what a “bad life” she had because of my drinking. I still exhibit some of the bad habits I developed while drinking……and recently, I lost her and her family over an argument with them all…..Now I am alone, except for my two sons and my fella……Yes, drinking took a lot from me but, recovery taught me a lot, too……
I’m so sorry Mary that must be very hard to not have contact with your daughter. Hopefully she comes around. Conflict between families is so stressful. Thank you for your comment 🙂
I guess it would depend on what happened and who it happened with.
It’s hard to make a break from different relationships. I guess people do it every day.
That’s a hard question to answer, I guess the only answer is draw the line where you feel most comfortable with it!
I’ve never been too good at drawing lines Malkie! For some reason I find it hard to set boundaries and stick to them. Something I need to work on.
I know high-functioning alcoholics… but at the end of the [drunken slurring day], they’re still an alcoholic, no matter how successful a business they run.
The line for me varies; anyone upsetting or hurting my son has certainly crossed it though.
I know so many people for whom that is the norm.
Totally with you on the kid front. That’s definitely not on.
I enjoyed reading this. Thank you. I shared it with a friend who could relate to the ‘yet’ part in her decision to get into recovery. For me it was obvious. I’m glad you caught yourself before you ended up where I did!
Hey thanks for sharing! I think we all have more similarities than we ever realise.
