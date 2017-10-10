Drawing the line

When I was drinking, I disappointed people. I know this. I disappointed people by not turning up, or turning up drunk, or starting out great and ending up messy, or by turning up hung over and not being fully present anyway. I would never have said that I was “a drunk”. I never thought I acted drunk. I thought I was funny, and fun. I mostly drank at home or in the homes of friends, which is okay…right? Drinking with families is wholesome. Surely?

I have been sober for just over three years. It’s only now that my son can make little jokes about things I did that I never imagined he noticed. Like the time I tried to wrestle him at a backyard BBQ. Hilarious? I thought so. I thought I was being “fun”. He remembers that as the day he decided he was never going to drink. Can you imagine that? In a moment that I thought was so funny, he was making a silent decision to never touch alcohol. He never wanted to be that type of “fun”.

We walked past a bottle shop a few days ago. “God I miss being dragged into those!” he said sarcastically, rolling his eyes. I never knew that just walking in and out of a shop for five minutes every few days could leave a lasting memory. But I guess it would, wouldn’t it? I remember when I was four, my mum and I would walk through a big field to get to play group. She would buy me a finger bun with pink icing. One day I ate it at play group while five sets of eyes stared me down in the reading corner. I remember that. From when I was four. Of course he remembers buying wine every second day. I was subconsciously disappointing him with all of that. It rips my heart out now, how much we normalise our alcohol abuse in this country. I wasn’t the only parent in the bottle shop. I’ve seen people let their kids carry their wine out the door. I’ve seen a cashier tell a man he couldn’t let his daughter do that. I fell short of letting my kid carry the wine. How terrible, I thought. I’d never do that. Because I didn’t live on the street and drink straight from the brown paper bag, or let my kid carry wine out of the store, I thought I was so different. Recovery programs will tell you it’s the “yets” you need to watch for. Those things have not happened to me…yet.

When I decided to never drink again, I was sick of disappointing people, especially myself. I am far from perfect. I realise you can’t please all of the people, all of the time. I’m mostly concerned with showing up for my kids and being “present”, even when we can’t physically be together. Well, except for the little one of course, she’s my velcro baby. She literally doesn’t know what “not together” even means. Luckily, she never has and never will know me with a wine in my hand.

I have lost a few friendships along the way because of disagreements fueled by wine. In sobriety I have let those dwindling friendships be. I haven’t felt the need to reignite flames that could so easily be extinguished over trivial things.

I have one close relationship in my life where the other person never “shows up” for me but I keep standing there flagging it down, waving frantically for attention.

What I want to know is, when someone you love disappoints you…where do you draw the line?

