Spring is in

It’s that funny time of the year in Australia when it is hot but the ocean is deceptively cold. I have been prematurely lured into that sparkling azure ice box so many times. The sun is warm on your back, you dive in and BOOM, the water hits your bones like an arctic x-ray. There is nothing less sexy than gracefully diving under only to come up gasping for air, desperately swatting the tangled mass of hair from your face while you’re trying to pick your cozzie bottoms out of your own.

The ocean is my happy place, as I’m sure it is for so many others. I haven’t been in it much over the past couple of years. I desperately wanted to swim when I was pregnant but I never did get past my fear of The Rainbow Warrior pulling up alongside to try to coax me back out to sea. I was laughably huge towards the end of my pregnancy. I had gestational diabetes (so no sugar and limited carbs) and my thyroid was overactive (thanks to over-medication by the “specialist”) – the rest of my body was tiny compared to the ginormous human pod hanging off my ribs. They delivered her two weeks early, weighing 3.95 kg. I went out for dinner once and the waitress could not stop laughing at how huge my belly was. She then went to find another waitress to show her the funny belly. I wasn’t offended. I did look ridiculous. I resembled a stick figure with a circle drawn in the middle. Aside from all of that, I had a little condition called symphisis pubis dysfunction, which translates roughly to “the most agonising pain you would never wish on anyone”. I could barely walk at times. Just getting from the car to the water would have been a feat. I spent most of that pregnancy waiting for my effing glow. So I missed the pregnant summer swimming and then the baby came and then it was winter and then another round of chronic pain came and then I’d missed another summer. I am going to make an effort to get into that ocean more than once this summer.

I met a friend for coffee today down at the beach. It is one of those perfect Spring days, where the morning breeze blows the clouds away and the sun is warm enough to allow that breeze to do its job without being offensive. My daughter splashed her feet in the ocean. She is at the age where she has no fear and would just let the waves carry her out with the mermaids if I’d let them. And in those moments, in the sun, with your feet in the ocean, everything is okay. We should make time for those moments. Every day.

