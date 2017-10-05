It’s not the situation life throws at you, it’s how you react that matters.
I have heard this countless times and now the universe is making sure I listen. I figured out once exactly the type of person I am in an emergency. I was on a hiking trail with some friends when, mid step, I looked up and saw a snake in my path. I did not react well, despite the fact that I grew up on the outskirts of the bush and am quite used to snakes just mozying on into my path. Usually though, they remain coiled at rest, or they slide right on past, waving goodbye with their tail. It may have been the suddenness of seeing the lithe black body stretched out across the path, about to be stomped beneath my ignorant foot, but I panicked, side lunged, grabbed my trail mate by the arm, threw her backwards and ran. I basically fed her to the snake to save myself. It was an embarrassing spectacle.
Ever since then, I have seriously questioned my ability to respond calmly in an emergency situation. If I’m throwing people at snakes, what would I do in a fire?
I tend to overreact. My mother would say I am a drama Queen. I think the worst. I panic. I am completely controlled by my emotions. I have been told for a long time by various sources that the trouble is not what life throws at you, it’s your reaction to it. And the last few years, I really have not been doing a great job of that. I have had to take stock this week because we found out that my son may have a chronic illness. Nothing confirmed but tests are leaning towards it. Of course it takes two months to see a specialist. I am beside myself. I want to fall apart. I want to crawl under the doona with my kids and never come out. My job is to protect them and guess what? I failed. Could I have prevented this? What could I have done differently? What will his life be like? Is this because of something I did when I was pregnant?
The central source for anxiety is the not knowing. Not having answers. Not being able to tell the future. Merely existing as a human on planet earth is a struggle for someone with generalised anxiety. But what I do I know for sure is the way I react will be everything to him.
I am writing this post to myself. Because I want to be accountable. I need to change. I need to be positive. I must be strong. I must overcome this awful anxiety that plagues me, even if it’s just so I can smile and laugh and not bring him down with the heaviness of it all. He needs light.
I can’t control what is happening but I can control how I react.
I choose to stay standing.
25 thoughts on “It’s how you react”
Oh shit that’s hard! If it’s any comfort, I think just about EVERY parent would tremble and panic at this kind of situation; anxiety is totally justified. Try and keep taking deep breaths down into your belly, inhaling for a count of 4, exhaling for a count of 6. This calms your Vagus nerve, which in turn calms your automatic ‘fight or flight’ adrenal response. You can do it; we CAN learn to change our reactions, it just takes practise (like meditation). Good luck xO
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks lovely. I ALWAYS forget about belly breathing. THANK YOU. I am a very shallow breather, often even forgetting to breathe altogether. x
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you for sharing. I know exactly how you feel. I’ve the throwing people at the snake at least 50 million times without realizing it.Thanks to your post, I am aware of it again. I too need to reassess my exaggerated reactions. Emma
LikeLiked by 1 person
That was supposed to be: “I have done the throwing people at the snake at least 50 million times without realizing it. ” Sad but crucial toward making progress.”
LikeLiked by 1 person
Unfortunately in this instance it wasn’t a metaphor 😀 I actually did throw my friend towards the snake! But you are so right, how many times do we do this in other areas of life?!
LikeLike
Don’t be too hard on yourself. I am sorry to hear that your son may have a serious illness, it is never something a mother wants to hear. All you can do is your best by him. ❤thoughts and love be with you. X
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you so much for your kind words. It’s a devastating thought but it is something that can be managed so I guess that gives me hope 🙂
LikeLike
Hope is Always Good, it gets us through, and if it can be managed that is hopeful. ((((Hugs))))❤
LikeLiked by 1 person
My favorite thing about the blogosphere is the sheer honesty of it (or, at least, of those I choose to follow). Your honest moment of self-preservation in the face of sheer terror, on the trail of life, at the expense of a traveling companion, just made me spit coffee on my keyboard. Thank you for the early morning laugh. It was much needed and, probably, at the expense of both of you. 😉
Here’s hoping for all the best for your son. I have faith that it will all be well. 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ha ha glad I could make you laugh Tom. I will never forget it. We still laugh about it. Thank you for your best wishes and your positive vibes 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
Everything will work out. And I’m sorry but throwing your friend to the snake cracked me up. I probably would have done that too! I will pray for the best news for your child. I don’t wish anything like that on my worst enemy! Hugs!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you 🙂 I guess one thing to take from the snake situation is that I didn’t freeze? xox
LikeLiked by 1 person
That’s true! 😀
LikeLiked by 1 person
Just yesterday I apologized to my sister for the way I reacted to something two years ago. The situation has been over for a long time, but I’ve always regretted the way that i handled it. Yesterday, i told her how i was feeling that moment, and how i recognize now that my reaction came out of insecurity and fear (pretty standard for me), and that i was sorry that I didn’t do better.
Apparently my apology meant a lot to her. I think I am a work in progress like everyone else!
Have a great day lady. x
LikeLiked by 1 person
Wow that is such a great thing to do. I have many amends to make for past behaviours. I guess when we stop working on ourselves, our self-awareness has failed. x
LikeLike
Hang in there. Things will get better.
I know for me my anxiety can get in my way. But sometimes I have days that I conquer my anxiety and I feel on top of the world.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you love. Things WILL get better x
LikeLike
I know you feel it to be your responsibility, but if your child has an illness you cannot make yourself ill by blaming yourself that will help neither you or your child! I’m sorry but this time you are wrong
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks Malkie x
LikeLike
I probably owe you an apology for being so blunt, I must learn to think before I write!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Nope no apology necessary! I respect and value your comments Malkie! Keep them coming 🙂
LikeLike
Wow. Positive and powerful words. Go gently on yourself. This is a massive situation and in my experience anxiety is not something always controllable. Ageed there are ways to manage it better. But don’t push yourself for a “cure” for a personality “fault”. All my good thoughts for you and your son.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you! You are right – I do see it as a fault. Perhaps I need to change my thinking around that. I’ve made an appointment to see the therapist for next week to work out some coping strategies x
LikeLike
Oh, sweetie, I know how you feel. Myself and my kids (ages 13 and 18) have an array of mental health issues which, from time to time, become acute and need emergency attention. It is so hard to let my kids be who they are without trying to force solutions. I have to remember that they each have a higher power who is guiding them to their best possible path.
I can tell you that, after many years of recovery (some just sober with not much recovery), I, for the most part, am able to *respond* to situations. I still panic, but just like our higher power is the only defense against that first drink, my higher power is also my only defense against my character defects raging out of control.
I just wanted to let you know that you are not alone. Peace and comfort to you.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I need a better relationship with my HP. Started working on that last night. As a teacher, my biggest concern is for the mental health of our kids. That must be so hard for you all. Thank you for your kindness x
LikeLike