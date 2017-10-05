It’s not the situation life throws at you, it’s how you react that matters.

I have heard this countless times and now the universe is making sure I listen. I figured out once exactly the type of person I am in an emergency. I was on a hiking trail with some friends when, mid step, I looked up and saw a snake in my path. I did not react well, despite the fact that I grew up on the outskirts of the bush and am quite used to snakes just mozying on into my path. Usually though, they remain coiled at rest, or they slide right on past, waving goodbye with their tail. It may have been the suddenness of seeing the lithe black body stretched out across the path, about to be stomped beneath my ignorant foot, but I panicked, side lunged, grabbed my trail mate by the arm, threw her backwards and ran. I basically fed her to the snake to save myself. It was an embarrassing spectacle.

Ever since then, I have seriously questioned my ability to respond calmly in an emergency situation. If I’m throwing people at snakes, what would I do in a fire?

I tend to overreact. My mother would say I am a drama Queen. I think the worst. I panic. I am completely controlled by my emotions. I have been told for a long time by various sources that the trouble is not what life throws at you, it’s your reaction to it. And the last few years, I really have not been doing a great job of that. I have had to take stock this week because we found out that my son may have a chronic illness. Nothing confirmed but tests are leaning towards it. Of course it takes two months to see a specialist. I am beside myself. I want to fall apart. I want to crawl under the doona with my kids and never come out. My job is to protect them and guess what? I failed. Could I have prevented this? What could I have done differently? What will his life be like? Is this because of something I did when I was pregnant?

The central source for anxiety is the not knowing. Not having answers. Not being able to tell the future. Merely existing as a human on planet earth is a struggle for someone with generalised anxiety. But what I do I know for sure is the way I react will be everything to him.

I am writing this post to myself. Because I want to be accountable. I need to change. I need to be positive. I must be strong. I must overcome this awful anxiety that plagues me, even if it’s just so I can smile and laugh and not bring him down with the heaviness of it all. He needs light.

I can’t control what is happening but I can control how I react.

I choose to stay standing.

