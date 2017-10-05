It’s how you react

~ Trace-Blogs

It’s not the situation life throws at you, it’s how you react that matters.

I have heard this countless times and now the universe is making sure I listen. I figured out once exactly the type of person I am in an emergency. I was on a hiking trail with some friends when, mid step, I looked up and saw a snake in my path. I did not react well, despite the fact that I grew up on the outskirts of the bush and am quite used to snakes just mozying on into my path. Usually though, they remain coiled at rest, or they slide right on past, waving goodbye with their tail. It may have been the suddenness of seeing the lithe black body stretched out across the path, about to be stomped beneath my ignorant foot, but I panicked, side lunged, grabbed my trail mate by the arm, threw her backwards and ran. I basically fed her to the snake to save myself. It was an embarrassing spectacle.

Ever since then, I have seriously questioned my ability to respond calmly in an emergency situation. If I’m throwing people at snakes, what would I do in a fire?

I tend to overreact. My mother would say I am a drama Queen. I think the worst. I panic. I am completely controlled by my emotions. I have been told for a long time by various sources that the trouble is not what life throws at you, it’s your reaction to it. And the last few years, I really have not been doing a great job of that. I have had to take stock this week because we found out that my son may have a chronic illness. Nothing confirmed but tests are leaning towards it. Of course it takes two months to see a specialist. I am beside myself. I want to fall apart. I want to crawl under the doona with my kids and never come out. My job is to protect them and guess what? I failed. Could I have prevented this? What could I have done differently? What will his life be like? Is this because of something I did when I was pregnant?

The central source for anxiety is the not knowing. Not having answers. Not being able to tell the future. Merely existing as a human on planet earth is a struggle for someone with generalised anxiety. But what I do I know for sure is the way I react will be everything to him.

I am writing this post to myself. Because I want to be accountable. I need to change. I need to be positive. I must be strong. I must overcome this awful anxiety that plagues me, even if it’s just so I can smile and laugh and not bring him down with the heaviness of it all. He needs light.

I can’t control what is happening but I can control how I react.

I choose to stay standing.

Advertisements

Published by Trace-Blogs

I'm an introvert mistaken for a snob. I consistently attempt to communicate awkwardly with strangers. I have generalised anxiety. I am a mother to two incredibly good looking, super geniuses. Somewhere on the OCD spectrum. Liberated by the fact that the older you get, the more invisible you are. This means one day soon I will be able to throw away that GHD and stop waxing my eyebrows. I have been sober for three years. Oh, and I have no solutions. Just problems.

25 thoughts on “It’s how you react

  1. Oh shit that’s hard! If it’s any comfort, I think just about EVERY parent would tremble and panic at this kind of situation; anxiety is totally justified. Try and keep taking deep breaths down into your belly, inhaling for a count of 4, exhaling for a count of 6. This calms your Vagus nerve, which in turn calms your automatic ‘fight or flight’ adrenal response. You can do it; we CAN learn to change our reactions, it just takes practise (like meditation). Good luck xO

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

  2. Thank you for sharing. I know exactly how you feel. I’ve the throwing people at the snake at least 50 million times without realizing it.Thanks to your post, I am aware of it again. I too need to reassess my exaggerated reactions. Emma

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

    1. Unfortunately in this instance it wasn’t a metaphor 😀 I actually did throw my friend towards the snake! But you are so right, how many times do we do this in other areas of life?!

      Like

      Reply

  4. Don’t be too hard on yourself. I am sorry to hear that your son may have a serious illness, it is never something a mother wants to hear. All you can do is your best by him. ❤thoughts and love be with you. X

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

    1. Thank you so much for your kind words. It’s a devastating thought but it is something that can be managed so I guess that gives me hope 🙂

      Like

      Reply

  5. My favorite thing about the blogosphere is the sheer honesty of it (or, at least, of those I choose to follow). Your honest moment of self-preservation in the face of sheer terror, on the trail of life, at the expense of a traveling companion, just made me spit coffee on my keyboard. Thank you for the early morning laugh. It was much needed and, probably, at the expense of both of you. 😉

    Here’s hoping for all the best for your son. I have faith that it will all be well. 🙂

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

  6. Everything will work out. And I’m sorry but throwing your friend to the snake cracked me up. I probably would have done that too! I will pray for the best news for your child. I don’t wish anything like that on my worst enemy! Hugs!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

  7. Just yesterday I apologized to my sister for the way I reacted to something two years ago. The situation has been over for a long time, but I’ve always regretted the way that i handled it. Yesterday, i told her how i was feeling that moment, and how i recognize now that my reaction came out of insecurity and fear (pretty standard for me), and that i was sorry that I didn’t do better.
    Apparently my apology meant a lot to her. I think I am a work in progress like everyone else!
    Have a great day lady. x

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

    1. Wow that is such a great thing to do. I have many amends to make for past behaviours. I guess when we stop working on ourselves, our self-awareness has failed. x

      Like

      Reply

  8. Hang in there. Things will get better.
    I know for me my anxiety can get in my way. But sometimes I have days that I conquer my anxiety and I feel on top of the world.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

  9. I know you feel it to be your responsibility, but if your child has an illness you cannot make yourself ill by blaming yourself that will help neither you or your child! I’m sorry but this time you are wrong

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

  10. Wow. Positive and powerful words. Go gently on yourself. This is a massive situation and in my experience anxiety is not something always controllable. Ageed there are ways to manage it better. But don’t push yourself for a “cure” for a personality “fault”. All my good thoughts for you and your son.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

    1. Thank you! You are right – I do see it as a fault. Perhaps I need to change my thinking around that. I’ve made an appointment to see the therapist for next week to work out some coping strategies x

      Like

      Reply

  11. Oh, sweetie, I know how you feel. Myself and my kids (ages 13 and 18) have an array of mental health issues which, from time to time, become acute and need emergency attention. It is so hard to let my kids be who they are without trying to force solutions. I have to remember that they each have a higher power who is guiding them to their best possible path.

    I can tell you that, after many years of recovery (some just sober with not much recovery), I, for the most part, am able to *respond* to situations. I still panic, but just like our higher power is the only defense against that first drink, my higher power is also my only defense against my character defects raging out of control.

    I just wanted to let you know that you are not alone. Peace and comfort to you.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

    1. I need a better relationship with my HP. Started working on that last night. As a teacher, my biggest concern is for the mental health of our kids. That must be so hard for you all. Thank you for your kindness x

      Like

      Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s