Were you a confident kid?

When I was 23, a friend handed me a copy of the book ‘Feel the fear and do it anyway’, by Susan Jeffers. I would love to be able to tell you that it changed my life. I never read it. It remains unopened on its 6th bookshelf, carted from rental house to rental house. I’ve avoided it, yet I can’t let it go. Much like fear, I guess.

I have decided to apply for the job I’ve been coveting for some years. Is it the right time in my life? Probably not. But as a dear colleague told me a few weeks ago, “If you don’t go for these opportunities as they come up, they pass you by”. I have calculated that it will take me approximately six weeks to write the application, based on the time I get to spend at the computer with a toddler running around under the table, at which time the closing date for applications would have passed and I will have surreptitiously avoided actually applying. Anxious people are expert avoiders.

I have sat here staring at papers, and policies, and documents, and exemplars, and shouted a million reasons why I am inadequate and undeserving. I suffer terribly from imposter syndrome but force myself to push through this in my work environment. I wonder how much fear and self-doubt is driven by lack of self-confidence.

I recently learned that our idea of ourselves and the world around us is formed between the ages of 0 – 7 . What is the difference in the experiences of people who ooze confidence and those who doubt themselves at every turn? Confident people fascinate me. I only ever found confidence at the bottom of a wine bottle. In Australia we call this “cans of courage”. My cans of courage disappeared with the drinking.

It got me thinking about the qualities of the confident people I know, and how I can start ensuring that I foster these qualities in my kids. It also got me thinking about all of the ways I’ve helped my son, where I probably should have let him sort things out for himself. There is a new term called ‘lawn mower’ parenting, where parents remove obstacle from their child’s way in order to make their life easier.

*Ahem* (guilty)

So as I sit here deep in procrastination, I thought about what I wish I’d been given to raise my confidence and self esteem and what I could implement for my kids:

Teach them to be assertive without aggression. They should know that it’s okay to ask questions and to advocate for themselves and others. Allow them to solve manageable problems but also that know that they don’t have to struggle with the weight of things, it is okay to ask for help and help is freely available! They should also feel that they can come to you with anything and not be afraid of your reaction. I can’t say my reaction is always great, but I’d like to think that I learn from these times and try to do better next time. Praise them (but not to the point that they’re singing like an injured chicken at the American Idol auditions). Give them little jobs that allow them to feel they are contributing – ask them to help you around the house. I did not do this for my son and now he’s severely domestically challenged. Encourage them in their interests and in trying new things, even if you’d rather stick forks in your eyes than get up at 6am to go to Saturday soccer. Hopefully they lose interest quickly and you can go back to staying in your PJs until 10 on the weekends, unless you’re also trying to instill the quality of “never quit”, something that I also failed at. Have experiences together. Even as a single parent, I made sure I had a little holiday with my son at least twice a year. Even if it was camping for a few days just to get out of your bubble. Experiences bring you closer and make memories, teach them about the world, and give them something to discuss during news at school. Be patient – something I have to work on – to model this behaviour for them. Teach them to block toxic people. They are worthy and deserve to have healthy relationships where they are treated with respect. Little kids and teens have their moments but perpetual or targeted nastiness doesn’t have to be tolerated, nor does a boyfriend or girlfriend who cheats on you. Even if you work full time, keep in contact with their school. It amazes me how many people don’t realise that they can contact the school and teachers at any time with concerns or just to touch base in regards to academic and social issues. Check their homework, check in with teachers, read newsletters, attend parent teacher interviews, check the school calendar. Schools are a lot more accessible now because of social media so make sure you are connected, even if it’s just to make sure your kid has that gold coin donation for the fundraiser coming up. Show them the beauty in the world, even when you struggle to see it. Tell them you love them.

I wish I’d been a confident kid. Were you?

