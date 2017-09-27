Satay chicken

After a visit to the GP with my son for a check-up, I was embarrassed to admit that I had failed to teach my man-child how to cook. Another fail. Add it to the bloody long list. His poor future partner will be infuriated.

“You must learn how to prepare healthy food for yourself”, she said directly to him, while side eyeing me.

Gulp.

The two of them chatted away while I mentally beat myself up about the fish fingers and the Mac n Cheese, the salad he never eats, the meals he skips that I don’t know about, the 300 lunches that came back home in his bag each year of primary school because he wasn’t allowed to eat peanut butter, the not enough sleep, too much screen time, not enough exercise…the list was endless.

“…it’s never too late to learn”. She turned to her computer to take her notes, and I decided she was right, it is never too late to learn, or to teach.

I learnt how to cook by necessity. I cook healthy meals for my kids. In fact, I cook every night. I’m no gourmet chef but I can follow a  recipe. I would love to know the science and art of food and flavours. I admire people who are passionate about cooking. I think it helps to have an inspirational kitchen?

Is it just me or is my generation (I think I am between Gen X and Y) soft on parenting? I speak to people my age about this and it seems that if you had ‘hard’ parents, you have a tendency to be ‘soft’. I was taught to be self sufficient from the age of 6, therefore, I have totally 180’d on my parent’s parenting style and taught my son absolutely nothing useful, except how to be creative. I saw an episode of Dr Phil once, where he said “We don’t raise children, we raise adults”.

Eek.

So off we went to the grocery store, excited to buy our dinner ingredients. A couple of hours later he was browning, simmering and serving, and we had a great time – him learning and I, teaching.

Simple. Wonderful. Memorable.

 

 

 

 

  1. I’m like you. I actually learned to cook from my grandmother since my mom never cooked. I’m teaching my son to cook too. I told him nothing is sure and you need to know how to cook in an oven and on an open fire. 😀

  5. Good for you that you made the change! And to cook together is great bonding time together!
    My dad and I would cook stir frys all the time when I was younger! I think that’s why I love making them as an adult, because I think of my dad and all the fun we had!

