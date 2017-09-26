How to overcome anxiety with self-care

A few days ago, I posted about the relentless anxiety I experience. On reflection, I think that post was too raw to share. I decided I need to censor myself. Does that make me inauthentic? It probably speaks volumes about what a slave to my emotions I have become. As I write this new post, it is edging towards 9am, and I am beginning to feel the scratchiness that comes with waking at 4:30. The weariness begins to take its toll, staring the day in the face, torn between needing to achieve things and being too tired to blink. I’m sure all parents, all insomniacs, feel this. It doesn’t make it easier to exist within it. So I decided, instead of leaving my last post up, a neon blinking sign of negative rawness, I’d create something practical, something I could aspire to, to reflect on at different times, and maybe be of service to others in the process.

I’ve written a list of all the things I have done and could do to alleviate anxiety/scratchiness/negative head-space and to foster some self-care. Back away from the dishes, put down the vacuum cleaner, let go of the resentment and do one of these:

write

spend time with someone you love (without your phone)

Play with your kids (without your phone)

breathe in and out (there are apps for that!)

yoga (even 15 mins in the mornings makes a difference)

go outside

tapping (EFT)

go for a walk or run

call a friend to see how they are

do paperwork you have been putting off

listen to your favourite album

dance

make tea

draw or paint

make an appointment with your psychologist

Google “good news”

help someone else

make someone smile

cook something you love to eat

dive into the ocean

buy yourself something little like a crystal or notepad

get a massage

take a long shower or bath

read something positive

stay off social media for one day

buy yourself flowers

join a club

go to a meeting

take a nap if you can

meditate for ten minutes

do your make-up

brush your hair

learn something new (great app called Udemy has all kinds of courses for $15, and Babbel teaches you to speak another language)

make a bucket list

make amends

make love (if you’re lucky!)

write a list of things that your closest people would say they like best about you

love yourself

Sometimes we need a new day to see that things are going to be okay.

We have a roof.

We have each other.

We’re going to be okay.

I would love to know what strategies you have in place to deal with anxiety, and what you do for self care, and sanity.

Advertisements