Do we see each other?

We spend so much time rushing. Rushing to work, to buy groceries, to activities. We are constantly in each other’s way. On the road, in the supermarket, at the park. Simply driving from point A to point B feels as though we are all driving real-life dodgem cars. We tail gate and vent frustration incessantly. I’m constantly wondering if anyone even knows the road rules anymore, or if we’ve just stopped caring about rules altogether? Drivers are so distracted by a million things these days, the one thing we are not looking at is the road. Even pedestrians are distracted, eyes downcast, staring at screens, disconnected from the world around them.

So we go from the house to the car to the shopping centre, where we scramble for parking spots, waiting impatiently for people to move out of our way. We barrel around with our trolleys and prams and kids, each of us on our own personal mission to break the sound barrier. I mutter under my breath every single time I’m at the self serve register, where buying anything is more difficult than it would have been had I just been able to be served by an actual person, I frown at those trying to cram their family of seven into an already crowded lift, recoil at anyone who dares cough in my vicinity.

Today was one of those days, with the added bonus of Little Miss spilling an entire cup of water into a pram she could no longer sit in. Fantastic. My eyes rolled so far back in my head I almost lost my contacts. I had an inner tantrum, which my daughter, if she could talk, would tell you was not entirely inner. My bags sounded the alarm as I rushed to exit the store, and I had to find someone to remove the security tags from my undies, twice. I thought my head would explode. I had one more shop to get to and I’ll be damned if I was going to be beaten by Westfield and toddler.

My back was hurting, my arms were full, I’d been up since 5am. As much as she wanted to be carried, I made my daughter walk. She ran and skipped and strolled and yelled out to people. People smiled down at her. Some people saw right through her, almost knocking her over as they hurtled towards wherever they had to be. She caught up to an old man, shuffling along in his slippers and his checked shirt, huge dark glasses perched on his face. She called out to him, yelling in her gibberish. He stopped. She beamed. They saw each other. He asked her name. He told me about his five daughters, and his wife who was somewhere nearby, and when we parted ways, he said “thank you for letting me talk with your daughter”. And I realised how much nicer the world is when we stop and see each other.

It takes a village to raise a child, but adults need villages, too. Be nice to strangers. It’s cathartic. And you might just make someone’s day.

