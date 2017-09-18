My daughter dances with such abandon, it’s infectious. Whenever she hears music, she raises her tiny arms way up into the sky, gracefully swaying her little frame, and makes gentle woooooo wooooo sounds. Other times, she stomps around and pumps her arms up and down rigorously, her lips pursed as she breathes in and out like she’s sparring. I gleefully join in, grateful that I must also dance with abandon, by order of my mini boss.

My daughter is yet to discover how the world works. She is blissfully unaware that people can be judgemental or cruel, and that others might try to hold her down, rather than lift her up. Eventually, many of us stop dancing with abandon as we become painfully aware of our flaws, of our awkward features, of our lack of rhythm. For some of us, this awareness comes just as we are figuring out that we don’t fit in, just when we are starting to wonder if we will ever belong. It’s around this time someone offers us our first beer, or joint, or whatever it is that first person offers us, first. What they’re really offering us is the chance to be someone else, someone confident, someone who operates with reckless abandon, someone fun or funny..someone you already were if you could just find your way back to yourself. So you take the beer, or whatever, and you dance a thousand nights like nobody is watching. And it feels great until…you don’t remember how it feels. After a while, you feel numb again, and awkward, but now you also feel disingenuous, and disillusioned.

Here’s something I learnt by dancing sober (long before my daughter was born):

Anybody who cares how you dance isn’t worth dancing with.

You don’t need alcohol to make mojo.

When you find your way back to yourself, you will only dance for you (and your V.I.Ps), and you will dance…like no-one is watching.

*

*

*

**** Here is where I wanted to insert a gif of Elaine from Seinfeld dancing like no-one is watching but I am not sure if I can be sued for doing that. Sadly, Elaine was shamed for her dancing but it still didn’t make her any less awesome. Google it.

Advertisements