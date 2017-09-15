Living your best life *sigh*

My toddler woke at 5am. Try as I might, no amount of patting or shushing or singing could get her to return to her usual fitful slumber. That meant I couldn’t either. Rubbing my eyes, I zombie-marched to the kitchen to take my thyroid pill, as I have done for seven years and will do for the rest of my life. I looked at myself in the bathroom mirror before giving my exhausted face an arctic blast of water. It really needs a trowel and some filler. The areas around my eyes resemble crepe paper. My body aches from lack of sleep and exercise. My brain craves caffeine, even though every few months, I try to give it up. It has become as essential as water. I stared hard at those crepe papery lines. When will things start looking better? Where is this “best life” the interwebs speak of? Why am I not out there creating it? Sighing, I wandered back to the kitchen to hunt for something resembling healthy food.

There are 157 million Google results for a search on “live your best life”. I blame Oprah. I’m pretty sure she started the “live your best life” revolution, and the “oh no I am not living my best life and what even is that?” guilt that came along with it. Here’s the thing, Oprah, I absolutely love you, I understand why you were once the Queen of daytime talk shows (and possibly America?), but with all due respect, it’s fairly easy to live your best life when you have a net worth of 3 billion dollars.

I do the dishes approximately five times a day, as well as three loads of washing, meal preparation, shopping, cleaning, wiping grubby hands, try unsuccessfully to clean her face after meals, am constantly honing my skills in teen communication while making sure he is doing his school work and eating properly, I attempt – sporadically – to tidy the garden, I try to exercise (also sporadically) but mostly I just think about exercise and beat myself up for never finding (or making) the time. I never stop picking things up and putting them back where they came from. That is a perpetual motion. I am continuously thinking about where the money for ______ is going to come from. I am blessed and grateful and happy for what I do have. It’s not poverty but it’s not fancy. It’s tirelessly worked for. The things that make up my life are due to choices I’ve made, and not always the right ones. But not a day goes by, where I don’t feel guilty that I’m not saving the world, or doing “great” things for humanity, or becoming a mummy entrepreneur, or generally having the most awesome life possible because we only have one and we have to live each day like it’s the last, right?

When I think about my “best” life, I guess I consider that it would have more purpose than the one I’m living now. Am I on the wrong track?

So what is a “best” life, exactly? Because when I am trapped inside all day doing housework, or working from home (before toddler), I’m staring out of the window feeling guilty that I’m not “living each day like it’s my last”.

If I had one day left on earth, the only thing I would want to do is hang by the ocean with my kids, maybe watch our favourite movie, and make sure they know how much I love them.

When we are stuck in the daily grind, how do we live our best lives? Or are we already doing it?