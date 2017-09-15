Living your best life *sigh*

My toddler woke at 5am. Try as I might, no amount of patting or shushing or singing could get her to return to her usual fitful slumber. That meant I couldn’t either. Rubbing my eyes, I zombie-marched to the kitchen to take my thyroid pill, as I have done for seven years and will do for the rest of my life. I looked at myself in the bathroom mirror before giving my exhausted face an arctic blast of water. It really needs a trowel and some filler. The areas around my eyes resemble crepe paper. My body aches from lack of sleep and exercise. My brain craves caffeine, even though every few months, I try to give it up. It has become as essential as water. I stared hard at those crepe papery lines. When will things start looking better? Where is this “best life” the interwebs speak of? Why am I not out there creating it? Sighing, I wandered back to the kitchen to hunt for something resembling healthy food.
There are 157 million Google results for a search on “live your best life”. I blame Oprah. I’m pretty sure she started the “live your best life” revolution, and the “oh no I am not living my best life and what even is that?” guilt that came along with it. Here’s the thing, Oprah, I absolutely love you, I understand why you were once the Queen of daytime talk shows (and possibly America?), but with all due respect, it’s fairly easy to live your best life when you have a net worth of 3 billion dollars.
I do the dishes approximately five times a day, as well as three loads of washing, meal preparation, shopping, cleaning, wiping grubby hands, try unsuccessfully to clean her face after meals, am constantly honing my skills in teen communication while making sure he is doing his school work and eating properly, I attempt – sporadically – to tidy the garden, I try to exercise (also sporadically) but mostly I just think about exercise and beat myself up for never finding (or making) the time. I never stop picking things up and putting them back where they came from. That is a perpetual motion. I am continuously thinking about where the money for ______ is going to come from. I am blessed and grateful and happy for what I do have. It’s not poverty but it’s not fancy. It’s tirelessly worked for. The things that make up my life are due to choices I’ve made, and not always the right ones. But not a day goes by, where I don’t feel guilty that I’m not saving the world, or doing “great” things for humanity, or becoming a mummy entrepreneur, or generally having the most awesome life possible because we only have one and we have to live each day like it’s the last, right?
When I think about my “best” life, I guess I consider that it would have more purpose than the one I’m living now. Am I on the wrong track?
So what is a “best” life, exactly? Because when I am trapped inside all day doing housework, or working from home (before toddler), I’m staring out of the window feeling guilty that I’m not “living each day like it’s my last”.
If I had one day left on earth, the only thing I would want to do is hang by the ocean with my kids, maybe watch our favourite movie, and make sure they know how much I love them.
When we are stuck in the daily grind, how do we live our best lives? Or are we already doing it?
16 thoughts on “Living your best life *sigh*”
Just remember, you are a heroine! Unsung, maybe, but still…
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hope I am the heroine in my kids’ story! Thank you 🙂
LikeLike
It may not always feel like it; but, teaching high school is a pretty huge accomplishment that most wouldn’t even take on.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I absolutely love working with teenagers too! Maybe I’m some kind of crazy?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Great question, I can only hope that we are living the best life we can at the moment.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Oh yes! I love this! Living my best life at this moment. Thank you!
LikeLiked by 1 person
This is what I believe…our best lives in the moment. The interweb is also full of information on “being present” and “mindfulness”. I think staying present in the moment and living your life, in every moment, in the best way possible is living the best life we can. And I’m fairly certain all the household chores and chasing after a toddler counts as exercise! 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oh my goodness yes! Thank you! I’m always so busy thinking, I forget to be mindful. I definitely feel exhausted so I hope chasing her counts. I don’t know where I’d get the energy for anything else 🙂
LikeLike
You are doing it and you are doing a great job too!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you love 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
After Robert Downey Jr got clean, and either immediately before or immediately after he became Iron Man, he said in a magazine interview (that I read at the dentist) “Life is 70% maintenance.” I keep this quote in my Evernotes to remind myself, during mundane moments, that I am not always Iron Man. Most of life is like your 3rd paragraph.
In May of 2016 I wrote a piece I am particularly proud of. I go back and read it all the time, too, and I wrote it during a moment much like your own. A moment when it came time to ask myself “am I living my best life?” I asked myself what that meant, and this was the result:
http://www.tombeingtom.com/the-meaning-of-life/
If your last day looks a lot like most of your days — kids, favorite past-time, love — then you are living your best life. Go to the beach more, is all I would add. 😉
P.S. Great piece, and great reminder! You sent me looking at “the meaning of life” again at the precise moment I needed to. How did you know!?!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Robert Downey Jnr is the king of getting back up again. I had an in-depth discussion about him with my son a few weeks back. And your post was spot on!
LikeLiked by 1 person
“When we are stuck in the daily grind, how do we live our best lives?” Ugh, thank you, thank you for asking this question! I ask myself that very same question as I commute 2 hours (each way!) into work and scroll through IG to see that my old college friends are on yet another tropical vacation. Yes, I’m commuting from the beautiful house I just bought into a job that I love but… Is this “my best life”?Is Oprah going to show up and confirm for me??
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oh my goodness you must really love your job!! I took a looooooong break from social media because seeing all those fantastic lives was really getting to me. I am much better at it now and realise that mostly social media posts are BS. People only post gold stars. Keep doing what you love!
LikeLike
Well, i believe that at any point if you find a void, of your heart is craving for something that you are constantly paying least attention to, it’s a crisis, and you are not living a best life. What we want to do in one life is a complete individualistic opinion. Nothing is defined clear. There are two options now: Either you tell yourself that the void you feel is only pushing you to be materialistic, going on the wrong track, finally not feeling that void because you filled it with the brain wash froth. OR you could just do something about the void in your heart and try to find that spark in you which was there when you enkindled those passionate self elevating ideas in the first place.
I can completely relate to you when I look at my mom and myself. I only feel, ill stop thinking about the “best life” once i have a family, just like she did. I don’t want to do that. Just tell me what you feel about my comment fmumble. Im in a similar crisis like you, even though it will actually occur to me years from now. Speaking things is far East than actually being able to implement. Im way too inmature, but right now at least have these thoughts about life..
LikeLiked by 1 person
You are right. I do have a void because I’m not following my heart. My soul isn’t being fulfilled and I know this. Thank you! Great comment 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person