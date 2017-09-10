Can you forgive your bullies?

Towards the end of Kindergarten, my family moved, and I changed schools. From the moment I set foot in my new school, I was bullied relentlessly, until the very last day of Year 6. Six years of my childhood. Almost its entirety.

I still don’t know why I was targeted. I remember it starting because my hair was short. “Short like a boy’s”, apparently. A group of girls decided that I was the weakest link. Three girls, three tiny Queen Bees, three five year old sociopaths. I would never have imagined that a child could be a sociopath, if I hadn’t endured the worst of three of them for six years. These three little girls banded together to ensure that I didn’t enjoy one day of school. Actually, that’s not entirely true. You see, this pretty little posse enjoyed both bullying me and being my friend. So, every second day of every second week, they would throw out some friendship crumbs, and me, wanting them to like me, would desperately scoop them up like a hungry pigeon. The same girls who made my school day hell would invite me to secret afternoon play-dates and weekend birthday parties. I never knew where I stood.

Recently, I started a sort of self-development course, which required me to answer a very long questionnaire about my childhood, in order to try to understand some of my adult behaviours. On answering these questions, I began to grieve for the tiny little bird who had her wings clipped before she could fly. I grieved for the little girl who never knew what real friendship was as a child, who was always nervous, rejected, not good enough to be liked, not pretty enough, had crap hair, had freckles and sunburn, lived in a tiny fibro house, felt ashamed for being smart, who listened to “daggy” music like The Beegees and Cher on the little record player in her room, and was always three months late to the “latest” crazes. Like Scrunchies. And glow socks. And Hypercolour.

I had so many questions that started with why?

In tears, I called my mum to ask her all of the whys.

She told me she didn’t know why. She told me she also felt helpless, that back then schools didn’t get involved and people didn’t talk about it and parents saw each other at the bowling club and had a wine and pretended everything was fine and said the kids would sort it out and nothing was ever done, about anything.

We talked about those bullies at length and she said a lot of things that started with “remember”. She talked a lot about the families involved and the situations of each girl and the things that happened over a number of years, before and after the ones that directly affected me. I began to unpack some of the why. When I began to understand some of the whys, I began to build some sense of compassion and I started to feel…better.

I wondered…could I actually forgive my bullies?

Bullying is only ever a reflection of the bully. Forgiveness doesn’t negate their actions. It just means that maybe I can look back without feeling anger. Having a tiny sense of compassion for my bullies actually started to bring me some sense of peace and sowed the seeds of forgiveness, thirty years down the track.

At the Big Bhudda in Phuket, there is a sign that says ‘Forgiveness makes you happy’. I took a photo of it when I visited years ago. I took that photo for a friend, who was deeply angry at the mother of his children. But I didn’t realise how much I needed to see that sign, that it would remain relevant to me throughout my life, that I was carrying around feelings I kept ignoring, and that one sentence could be the answer to so many difficult situations.

The bullying I experienced was only ever about those bullies, but forgiveness is for me.