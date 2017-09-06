The sobriety paradox

In a recent post, I touched on society’s contradictory attitude to sobriety. Nobody likes a messy drunk but nobody likes a teetotaler, either.

In my culture, drinking is equated with fun and celebration. I mean, people love to have fun, right? Fun is an essential side to life. Having zero fun in your life sucks. In Australia, everything is celebrated with a drink. Everything. Births, marriages, birthdays, promotions, milestones, days ending in Y…and deaths (although, not fun). How could you possibly “let your hair down” if you don’t drink? When you quit drinking, you are not fun. You are not relaxed. You are not part of the group. You are a Debbie Downer. Your sobriety is raining on everyone’s parade. Please do not bore the drinkers.

When you are the Life of the Party, everybody loves you (aside from people who don’t, and boy do they make it pretty clear, especially if they don’t like your dancing style). You are their life of the party…fun, daring, spontaneous, crazy, out of control, willing to go to the next bar. And then one night, you fall over. That’s fine! That’s hilarious! That’s damn funny! That’s a story to tell! Another night, you spill your drink on somebody. Whoops! That’s still okay! You just lost your balance! Get another one! Ha! It’s all good! We’re all friends here! The next week you get refused entry to a pub but it’s okay because all of your friends bail on you. They still get to have their fun! The next week you ugly cry in public because gin. There are eye rolls but it hasn’t really affected anyone else’s fun, so it’s all good! It’s cute! A few weeks later you scream at your best friend for something that pissed you off. And on, and on, and on until it becomes a bit of a recurring theme. Eventually, you earn the title of “messy”. Nobody wants to deal with messy if it’s impinging on their fun. After too many of these nights, and much soul searching, you decide it would be a good idea to cut back or – shock horror – quit drinking.

The next time you are all out together, you realise that, actually, many of these people are “messy”. Why were you singled out? Now you are being singled out again because you are sober.

“What do you mean, you’re not drinking?”

“Pfffft good luck with that!”

“Oh, I only drink on the weekends. It’s so sad that you can’t control yourself. Good for you!”

“Great to see you! I’m going to the bar, be right back” said drinking buddy who is never seen again.

Alcohol is legal and ubiquitous but you must never develop a problem with it. You have to control yourself. Pace yourself. If you get drunk, make sure you are only the cool, fun, everyone-loves-you type of drunk, the “good bloke” or the “top chick”. Be the life of the party. If you can’t handle drinking, you must never quit. You must learn how to control yourself. Learn how many drinks you can have, or at least have one so that you don’t make anyone else feel uncomfortable.

Whatever you do, do not make anyone feel self-conscious about their own relationship with alcohol because we don’t like drunks, but we hate sobriety.