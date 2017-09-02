There are many reasons to drink. I get it. In sobriety, I have pondered all of the reasons for allowing myself to drink. I carefully planned each situation. And then I heard a woman in recovery say that she lost a child, but she can still never drink. My eyes stung. That was supposed to be my deal breaker. That was the reason. Until I knew it couldn’t be a reason. It was a light bulb moment for me.

As a highly anxious person, I imagine the ideal life as a flat line. I do not want ups and downs. My life goal is a flat line. Isn’t that sad? And a tad ironic? I desperately want to live but also flat line. I fear ups and downs. When I was younger, if I met someone I really liked, I thought that something bad was going to happen. Something terrible was going to happen to take this person, my happiness, away. My children cause me to feel this way ten fold. I am so focused on what can go wrong that it is hard for me to enjoy what is actually happening.

I was able to drown this feeling during all those years of drinking. In fact, I started drinking when I was twelve because I could let everything else slip away. Back then all it took was one little Strongbow cider. Just. One. And I didn’t have to be me anymore. I want to hug that little version of me so tight and tell her she is enough, she doesn’t need a facade. No amount of alcohol will ever be worth all of the mess, all of the joy, all of the trouble, all of the good times, all of the heartache and confusion and self loathing. None of it will be worth drinking over. But, my, how you will drink my dear, even though everywhere you go…there you’ll be. It will not be until you are sober that you can finally begin to face yourself, and even then it will take a long time. Even after three years it has only just begun.

There will be nothing that will ever be worth drinking over, even when life is not a flat line. When it is jagged, and wonky, and bumpy and filled with blocks and twists and turns like you could never imagine, you will need your wits about you.

You will need to feel everything, and when you are feeling everything, and you think you can escape yourself with that drink, you, and all of your problems, all of the sadness, will still be there in the morning.

You have to experience every moment, good and bad.

Drink, and you’ll miss it.