I was in a group message today where somebody posted a picture of their “giving up smoking” stats. This was followed by much congratulating to the tune of “legend”, “champ”, “brilliant!”

It got me thinking about my sobriety (because I love to make everything about me).

I have been sober for three years and nobody cares except my mother. When you get sober, nobody throws a party. In fact, throwing a party would be a very bad idea. People were actually annoyed when I gave up drinking. I lost many friends by becoming sober. “Party” friends stare at me in disbelief when they see me at weddings. While away on a wedding weekend during my early days of sobriety, a good friend overheard me telling someone that I would be getting up early to do beach yoga. This good friend snorted, rolled her eyes and said “Good luck with that!”. These early days were so incredibly hard. I felt I had no choice to go to that wedding but, in hindsight, I should never have gone. I should have recognised that it was not going to be a wise choice for my mental health. Australian weddings are primarily focused on drinking. This one was ENTIRELY focused on drinking. It was hell. But those were the days before child birth and sleep deprivation would push my body into diabetes, and I survived by treating myself to mountains of sorbet every single day.

My one piece of advice to those in early sobriety would be that you really need to take stock of who is in your life. Can you still be friends without alcohol? I would never have thought I would still be in a relationship with a drinker three years later. It is very, very hard. Not to control myself but to be around people drinking. It’s boring. It’s frustrating. It’s repetitive. As a sober person, you may as well have two heads and you have to be prepared to wear them both with pride.

People hate messy drunks but they sure as hell hate teetotalers more.

In Australia, drinking is a collective identity. When you remove yourself from that narrative, what do you have? Who do you have?

You only really have you.

You are worth it.