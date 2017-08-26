What do you do when everyone around you drinks? When relatives on holiday at your house start drinking in the morning because “F – it, we’re on holidays”. What if it’s your brother? How do you not outwardly wince when you hear his beer can crack at 8am? And as I write all this down it makes me angry and sad at the same time, because I have a child, and because I am sober.

Sobriety is not respected in Australia. I have had eye-rolls and sniggers since I gave up. My partner drinks. It causes problems between us but only because, when I am always the sober one, it is assumed I will do all the sober things. Like drive, and look after the baby. Sobriety is my journey, I can’t expect to change anyone, but if I must respect other people’s right to drink, why don’t people respect my right not to? Why does my brother think it’s okay to drink from sunrise when he is in my house? And why can’t I say anything about it?

I used to drink. I used to drink quite a bit. Apparently that was the fun me, or so I’m told. If it was so fun, I wonder why I had to stop?

I find drunk people incredibly boring now. They repeat things over and over while breathing on you with their stale wine breath. That was fun me.

I stopped drinking three years ago. By myself. Alone. I never did make it through those 12 steps. But I’m still here. On my sober island. And I would not parent any other way. I’m saddened by the things I must’ve missed with my son, all those moments that happen after 5pm, wine time. I am clear and present and involved in every single second that ticks by. Would I love to check out and “relax” sometimes? Hell YES. But it’s only that first drink that’s relaxing, isn’t it? After two or three or four or a bottle or two bottles…what happens then?

I didn’t realise until I gave up drinking that people out there actually do drink in moderation. Some people just have one glass of wine with dinner. They really do.

Sobriety in a small country town in Australia is like being on a very large, very lonely island. But I’m worth it.